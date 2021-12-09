Fire has left six people looking for a new place to live, just over two weeks before Christmas.

One man was forced to jump from the window of an apartment on the main floor of a two-apartment home in the East end of St. John’s.

911 calls started coming in around 6 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they discovered an injured man near the home.

There was heavy smoke and flames visible.

Firefighters made a quick attack and quickly brought the blaze under control but not before there was extensive damage.

Each of the two apartments contained three people. The Canadian Red Cross will assist with temporary housing, food and clothing for those who need it.

Of the three sent to hospital, the man who jumped is in the worst condition and his injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

While there is no known cause at this hour, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen of the basement apartment.