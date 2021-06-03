There were six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. One of the cases is in Eastern Health, two are in the Central Health region, and three are in the Western Health Region.

Most of the new cases are connection to travel, clusters or contacts with a previous case. Two are under investigation, there are 90 active cases now, most in Central.

But there are concerns the cluster on the West Coast has spread from Stephenville, where there have been 23 cases, to the Bay St. George Region.

A mobile testing site is being set up tomorrow in St. George’s where there has been a confirmed case.