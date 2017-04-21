It’s been months after two marijuana dispensaries were raided in downtown St. John’s with the arrests of six people.

And so far – no charges. Late last year officers with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) seized a quantity of marijuana, shatter and drug-infused brownies and cookies when they raided Cannaleaf Medical Dispensary on Water Street.

Police also seized a vehicle and a large amount of cash. Police arrested four people, but they have never been charged. Cannaleaf later went out of business.

In January, two people were arrested in a raid at the Healing Tree on Water Street. The Combined Forces Unit again executed a search warrant and seized what they described as a large amount of marijuana products and some cash. That raid didn’t come as a surprise to the store’s Vancouver-based owner, who claimed they weren’t selling, but simply displaying the products. Again, the two arrested were never charged. Police still maintain it’s illegal to set pot – up until the law charges in 2018.

Police say that law will continue to be enforced.