SIRT-NL has concluded its investigation into the May 11, Topsail Road fatal vehicle collision, and has found no criminal conduct on the part of any RNC officer.

The RNC initially requested the independent investigation into the May 11, 2020 fatal motor vehicle collision. SIRT-NL engaged the RCMP to conduct the independent investigation, with SIRT-NL oversight and review.

SIRT-NL found the RCMP’s investigation was conducted properly, using best practices and that investigators took all investigative steps appropriate in the circumstances. There was no evidence of bias, tunnel vision or lack of objectivity on the part of the investigating agency.

SIRT-NL is a civilian led oversight agency. Once it is fully operational, SIRT-NL will conduct its own investigations into serious incidents.