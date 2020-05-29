The province’s Serious Incident Response Team has found no criminal conduct in its investigation into the video of a fatal collision on Topsail Road this month.

SIRT-NL says it investigates incidents to a criminal standard. While the sharing of police evidence with the public is a very serious matter, and may be criminal in some circumstances, this particular incident does not rise to the level of criminal conduct under the law and does not warrant criminal charges. Therefore, the matter falls outside SIRT-NL’s mandate. SIRT-NL has referred the matter to the RNC Public Complaints Commission for further review.

The RNC initially requested the independent investigation into the leak of the video. The RCMP was engaged by SIRT-NL to conduct the independent investigation.