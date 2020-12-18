A 35-year-old man died Thursday in RCMP custody in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Police say the man was taken into custody Thursday evening after a complaint and was lodged in a cell at the detachment. He was later found deceased in the cell.

The matter has been turned over to the province’s Serious Incident Response Team, which has asked the RNC to investigate. SIRT-NL Director Mike King says his organization will oversee the investigation. The RNC has been engaged because SIRT-NL is still in the process of developing its team.

SIRT-NL is a civilian led oversight agency. Once it is fully operational, SIRT-NL will conduct its own investigations into serious incidents. Serious incidents invole serious injury, death, sexual offence, domestic violence or any matter of significant public interest arising from the actions of a police officer in Newfoundland and Labrador.