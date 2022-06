The province’s Serious Incident Response Team has arrested an RCMP officer stationed in Corner Brook.

SIRT-NL director Mike King announced Monday that the investigation was initiated at the request of the RCMP. The officer was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a computer, and breach of trust.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we can provide no further information at this time,” King said in a statement. “An update will be provided when appropriate.”