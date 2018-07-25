Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) have concluded there was no wrongdoing in the death of a driver who was involved in a police chase earlier this year.

The investigation was sparked after a fatal motor vehicle collision where an RNC officer had been present at on April 13, 2018. It happened just before 10:30 p.m.

That night, an RNC patrol officer travelling south on Hamlyn Road in St. John’s attempted to initiate a traffic safety stop with a vehicle that was also headed south on Hamlyn Road.

The vehicle, a Honda Sedan, failed to stop for the officer and collided with a west bound SUV travelling on Canada Drive – just moments after the officer had attempted to stop the car.

The 17-year-old female passenger of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. She left behind her one-month old daughter.

Yesterday, the RNC received the final report from the Department of Justice and Public Safety provided by Nova Scotia SIRT.

SIRT has concluded there was no wrongdoing by the police officer in question and that his actions did not cause the collision. They noted that the officer’s actions were in line with training and standard operating procedures.