Deputy Premier Siobhan Coady has tested negative for COVID-19.

Coady had to get tested because she had stayed at the Holiday Inn Express in Deer Lake on Sept. 21. Public Health recommended testing for all guests at the hotel on that date after an essential worker travelling to Labrador tested positive.

Coady was not symptomatic and was considered low risk for infection, so was advised to self-monitor rather than self-isolate. On Friday morning, her test results came back negative.