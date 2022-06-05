SHARE
Emergency personnel assist the driver of a wrecked car after a single-vehicle crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A single-vehicle crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive forced the closure of a portion of the road for nearly three hours.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at about 10:15 Sunday morning. The driver of a northbound sedan lost control, striking the end of a guardrail. The car then left the road, struck several large rocks down an embankment and came to rest in the trees below.

A mangled guardrail was the collateral damage of a single-vehicle crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters had to stabilize the vehicle with rope, airbags, and cribbing before cutting the rear door from the car.  It took over a half hour to ensure the driver could be safely removed.  The driver, who was the only occupant, was able to climb out of the vehicle on their own.  They were assisted into a rescue basket, and back to the roadside where they were helped to a stretcher.  Paramedics took them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

GVFD firefighter Jonathan McGuire uses a saw to remove the rear door of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A portion of the road, which bypasses Goulds in the south end of St. John’s, was closed for roughly three hours as the damaged vehicle was removed from the ditch, and as the mangled guardrail was removed from harms way.

SJRFD Acting Platoon Chief Mike Hall looks on as crews work to extricate the driver of a car that left the road on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Emergency pesonnel help the driver of a car to a stretcher following a single-vehicle crash in Goulds. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A rescue basket is handed down an embankment to assist in getting the driver of a wrecked car to the roadside. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Emergency crews help the driver of a car onto a rescue basket following a single-vehicle crash in Goulds. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A wrecked car is suspended off the ground after coming to rest in the trees following a single-vehicle crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
The operator of a wrecker consults with firefighters while attempting to remove a wrecked vehicle from the ditch. (Earl Noble / NTV News)