A single-vehicle crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive forced the closure of a portion of the road for nearly three hours.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at about 10:15 Sunday morning. The driver of a northbound sedan lost control, striking the end of a guardrail. The car then left the road, struck several large rocks down an embankment and came to rest in the trees below.

Firefighters had to stabilize the vehicle with rope, airbags, and cribbing before cutting the rear door from the car. It took over a half hour to ensure the driver could be safely removed. The driver, who was the only occupant, was able to climb out of the vehicle on their own. They were assisted into a rescue basket, and back to the roadside where they were helped to a stretcher. Paramedics took them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

A portion of the road, which bypasses Goulds in the south end of St. John’s, was closed for roughly three hours as the damaged vehicle was removed from the ditch, and as the mangled guardrail was removed from harms way.