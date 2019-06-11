A single vehicle collision on Trans-Canada Highway resulted in serious injury to ejected passenger yesterday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., Holyrood RCMP were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway between the exit to Brigus Junction and the Veterans Memorial Highway.

A passenger in the vehicle was ejected as the result of not wearing a seat belt and was taken to hospital for further medical treatment that was considered serious but non life-threatening. The driver was also transported for injuries that were not serious.

The investigation is continuing, and RCMP is reminding the public the importance of wearing a seat belt at all times.