A single vehicle accident of the east bound lane of Peacekeepers Way shortly before 2:00 a.m. has sent two men to hospital.

Rescue personnel arrived to find one man trapped inside the vehicle that had left the road and was on its side. They had to cut the roof off the vehicle to free him. The second man was ejected from the vehicle. Both men are in serious condition and the eastbound land was closed for hours.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is under way. Visibility was good and roads clear, but there was black ice in the area.