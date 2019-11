PC leader Ches Crosbie says a simple majority of 50 per cent plus one should be enough of a threshold to pass a leadership review, even though party leaders have typically sought larger majorities in order to carry on as leader. Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is also facing leadership troubles. Crosbie believes a federal leader who is seen as more progressive would help the party in Newfoundland and Labrador. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

