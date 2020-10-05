The provincial government says the owners of the Come by Chance oil refinery are working on options.

That’s after a report by CBC saying the planned sale of the refinery from Silverpeak to Irving Oil has fallen through.

“This is a difficult, uncertain time for the workers at the refinery,” Industry Minister Andrew Parsons said in a statement. “The owner, Silverpeak, has invested substantially in the refinery which is an asset for the province. Silverpeak continues to work on its options. We have been talking with them regularly and we will support them as we can. The refinery is important to the people of the province.”

Premier Andrew Furey also released a statement on Twitter Monday evening.

“I recognize that this is an unsettling time for the hard-working people at the refinery in Come by Chance,” Furey wrote. “The refinery is an asset to this province, and one our government will maximize. Discussions are ongoing, and the owner continues to work on its options.”