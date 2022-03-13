A shorthanded Team Gushue will play in Sunday night’s Brier final against Kevin Koe’s Team Alberta.

The rink from Newfoundland and Labrador, playing as a wild card team this year, defeated the defending champions in Sunday afternoon’s semifinal. Team Gushue won 9-3 over Brendan Bottcher’s Alberta rink, playing as Team Canada, despite losing third third Mark Nichols to COVID-19 on Friday.

Team Gushue is going for its fourth Brier championship. A victory would put skip Brad Gushue in elite company as the fifth skip to win a record four Briers. The others are Koe, Kevin Martin, Randy Ferbey and Ernie Richardson.