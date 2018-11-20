Local contractor, DF Barnes, has been awarded a short-term contract by Seadrill which will bring the ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling rig, West Aquarius, to the Bull Arm Fabrication site.

Nalcor Energy-Bull Arm Fabrication signed the agreement and they will see work start on site in December and into the spring of 2019.

The work includes warm stacking, thruster change outs, hull inspection and cleaning. The work has potential to expand as the rig prepares for drilling activity off waters in NL in 2019.

This short-term contract is separate from the Request for Proposal process, which is ongoing to address the future of the Bull Arm site.