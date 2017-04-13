Shoplifter Gives Police Fake Name, Now Faces More Charges

Wednesday evening, RNC Patrol Services were called to a department store in Mount Pearl on a report of theft. Once on the scene, police talked to the 31-year old woman who had been detained for shoplifting. The woman gave police a fake name, but was later identified under a different name as a person who had four outstanding warrants. She was charged with two counts of Theft, two counts of Breach of Probation, and one count of Public Mischief for giving police a false name. She was held for court this morning.