SHARE

Few details are available on Bond Street at this hour.

We know that one person has been taken to hospital with what has been described as serious and possible life-threatening injuries. Rescue personnel were performing CPR on the young man as they loaded him aboard an ambulance.

Police have closed off the street. A handgun and cell phone are visible outside what people have described as an area boarding house.

A police dog has been brought in and is currently searching the area. At this hour, police do not appear to have anyone in custody. The investigation continues.

-Advertisement-
[cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]