A young family of four escaped a house fire without any injuries early Wednesday morning, in the community of Shoal Harbour, just north of Clarenville.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the family’s bungalow home was gutted by the fire and they are currently staying with relatives in the area.

I’m going to need help friends there was a bad fire in Shoal Harbour last night where a little family almost never made… Posted by WINK – Women Into Networking Kindness on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Another group, Women Into Networking Kindness (WINK), is stepping up to help the family in need, by collecting donations and organizing pick ups and drop offs.