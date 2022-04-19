SHARE
Metal on the steeple of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on Patrick Street threatens to fall to the ground below. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Several streets in downtown St. John’s were closed Monday evening because of loose sheathing on the steeple of an historic church. Crews have since arrived to make repairs.

Officials with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department and the City of St. John’s were called to the bottom portion of Patrick Street shortly after 3 p.m. They were alerted to an imminent danger hanging overhead; some sheathing at the top St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church had loosened in the wind.

Patrick Street in St. John’s was closed after loose metal on the church’s steeple was discovered Monday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Several streets in the area had to be closed, including a portion of Patrick Street, Convent Square and Brine Street as the loose metal was threatening to fall to the ground below.

Personnel with the City of St. John’s, as well as building maintenance, were on scene into the evening to assess the damage and risk. By Tuesday morning a large crane had arrived, and crews were setting up to make repairs. Streets in the area remain closed with only local traffic permitted.

