Police received a report of a stolen ambulance in the community of Sheshatshiu around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The ambulance had attended a residence following a call for service and was stolen by a man who was at the residence. RCMP officers located the ambulance speeding along Mackenzie Drive. They attempted to stop the ambulance using emergency police lights and sirens. The driver did not stop for police and continued a short distance before losing control while turning onto Shimun Street, coming to rest in a snow bank on the opposite side of the road.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, sustained no injuries and was taken into police custody. Officers determined he was impaired by alcohol. He was transported to the detachment and failed to provide proper breath samples.

He was later released from police custody and is scheduled to attend court on Feb. 24 to face a number of charges including flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, operation while impaired, failure or refusal to provide a breath sample and theft of a motor vehicle.