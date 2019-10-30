The Sheshatshiu Innu First nation has declared a suicide crisis.

Chief Eugene Hart issued a statement Tuesday after a young woman lost her life during the weekend. He says there have been 10 separate suicide attempts by community members.

“Our community has been struggling the last number of months as we have had 14 people pass away of natural causes and the necessary supports to deal with the grief in the community haven’t been in place and we feel it has led to a situation of grief throughout our community leading to many of our youth who have issues to become at greater risk,” Hart wrote.

Hart says the council has reached out for supports from the premier’s office, Labrador Affairs, the RCMP, 5 Wing Goose Bay, Health Canada, Labrador-Grenfell Health and other groups for resources to help.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to come together as a community during this time and help everyone who may be in trouble to get them the help and care they need,” he wrote.