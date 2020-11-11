Sherry Gambin-Walsh has survived a nomination challenge and will represent the Liberals in Placentia-St. Mary’s in the next provincial election.

The party announced Tuesday evening Gambin-Walsh had secured the nomination. The incumbent MHA had been challenged by Andrew Pretty.

Gambin-Walsh was removed from cabinet last spring during a breach of trust investigation. The RCMP found she had leaked confidential cabinet information, but did not lay charges because there was not enough evidence to get a conviction.

Premier Andrew Furey did not invited Gambin-Walsh back into cabinet, but he kept her in the Liberal caucus.