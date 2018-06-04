Sherry Colford has been named the first female fire chief in the history of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department.

St. John’s City Hall made the announcement Monday morning. Colford has been with the fire department for the last 15 years, most recently as the Manager of 911 and Fire Prevention. She assumes responsibility for the department effective immediately.

“We were very pleased by the quality of candidates for this important position and look forward to Ms. Colford’s leadership,” said St. John’s City Manager Kevin Breen. “Ms. Colford has experience leading large-scale projects, such as the provincial 911 implementation, and is an experienced manager of operations and staff. Her training as a fire fighter and communications manager, years of experience at the fire department and her interest and skill in continuous improvement make her an ideal candidate for this high profile position.”

Recruitment for a new fire chief began two months ago when Chief Jerry Peach announced his retirement. The selection process involved a regional panel comprised of municipal executives and human resources personnel from the municipalities services by the SJRFD.

“Council is very pleased by this selection and proud that Ms. Colford will be the City’s first female fire chief,” said Councillor Sandy Hickman, lead Councillor and co-chair of the Regional Fire Services Committee along with Mount Pearl city Councillor Andrew Ledwell. “We look forward to her counsel and direction as the St. John’s Regional Fire Department continues to provide quality service to the residents of our region.”