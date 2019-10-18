A home in Shearstown was destroyed by fire overnight. The Bay Robert’s Fire Department received a call reporting the blaze shortly after 8:00 pm last night.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the home was fully involved in flames.

They battle the blaze for several hours, but given how far the fire had progressed prior to firefighters arrival, they were unable to save the home.

Firefighters remain on the scene late into the night, for a period of time, the main road through the town was closed to allow firefighters to do their job. There is no word at this time as to the cause of the blaze.