It was Grace Shears’ first time out cod fishing when she hooked something much bigger on her line, making for quite the fishing experience.

Shears’ line got unexpectedly heavier than usual before she handed it over to her friend and began to record video on her phone.

Shears can be heard in the video saying, “It is a shark, lard Jesus.” She figures it was about five feet long. The shark didn’t show much fight at first but as it got closer to the boat it began to pull on the line and splash around before breaking free.