The situation with COVID-19 is evolving by the minute – with changes in the way we live here at home, and across the country.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest nights of the year – but this year, people are being advised to stay at home.

8:30 tonight March 17th Shanneyganock will be going live with a concert on Facebook from Logy Bay.

“We couldn’t have our Paddy’s day playing streak end at 25 years so year #26 will go ahead just in a different forum,” said We are also asking our fans to help support the NL community food sharing association. With everything going on now and with the recent SOE the association needs all the help we can give them. It costs nothing to tune in and watch but a little donation goes a long ways to help the food sharing association. See you then or at least you’ll see us.. lol