A registered sex offender could be released back into the city of Mount Pearl as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Testifying at his bail hearing today, 36-year-old Matthew Twyne, a habitual sex offender, blamed the media for his arrest near his home on Commonwealth Avenue in Mount Pearl earlier this month.

Twyne is accused of violating conditions for release on earlier crimes, which included a ban from parks and playgrounds.

Before Twyne was arrested his neighbours took to social media to try and have him removed from the community.

Twyne is charged with two counts each of failure to comply with a probation order and breach of probation and has nearly 100 convictions on his record.