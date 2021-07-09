Firefighters were on the scene of a major fire in Twillingate today.

Flames could be seen coming from the building that housed several business and offices, including Twillingate Auto Supplies, Napa Auto Parts, The Source, All Out Fitness Gym, the bottle recycling depot, a Bell mobility store, the student program office and a massage therapy office.

The Twillingate Volunteer Fire Department and first responders from neighbouring communities responded to the seen. Nearby businesses had to evacuate as a precaution.