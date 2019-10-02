Memorial University is warning the public that they have received several reports of gastrointestinal illness on the St. John’s campus.

In a news release the university says Eastern Health is leading the investigation to identify the type of gastrointestinal illness.

The university says they have increased cleaning and disinfection protocols to help identify the source of the illness.

Anyone experiencing symptoms including diarrhea, fever, cramping or bloody stools should see their family physician or contact student health.