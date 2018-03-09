A number of photographs taken Thursday near Red Bay, Labrador are attracting a lot of online attention.

Vicki Hancock took the photos that show four polar bears on Thursday and posted them on Facebook. The bears were seen walking towards the water. Earlier this week, Fisheries and Land Resources issued a warning to people in the St. Anthony and Griquet areas after a polar bear was spotted.

The department is advising residents to be aware of their surroundings, to keep pets inside, to travel in groups when possible, and to adhere to the proper storage, collection and disposal of garbage to avoid attracting polar bears. They say under no circumstances should residents approach a polar bear. However, should you encounter one try to quietly back away and leave the area, never run.