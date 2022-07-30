Several people were taken to hospital, two with serious injuries, following a single-vehicle crash on the Trans Canada Highway early Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, roughly two kilometres west of Soldier’s Pond, shortly after 2:00 p.m.. The driver of an eastbound sedan containing five people had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over several times before coming to a rest on its wheels in the median.

Reports from the scene indicate two occupants were ejected from the car. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries. At least two others in the car were also taken to hospital. The nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

Traffic in the area was slowed considerably in both directions, with westbound traffic backing up for several kilometres. The RCMP are conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

