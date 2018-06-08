One man who attempted to flee from police now faces several charges. Around 4:00pm, RNC Patrol Services noticed a motorcycle driving erratically and without a rear license plate on Thorburn Road. A report on the driver was sent to other officers and later on, the vehicle was spotted. The operator of the motorcycle attempted to flee but lost control and dropped the motorcycle in an intersection. The 22-year old was arrested and charged with Dangerous Driving, Flight From Police, Operating Without Insurance, Operating Without Registration, No Rear Plate, Racing on a Highway, and Defective Equipment. He was held for court and the motorcycle was impounded.

