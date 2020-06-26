Several dogs are dead after a house fire in St. John’s Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to a two-apartment house on Empire Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday. 911 reports receiving several calls that the home was on fire.

Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house. No one was at home at the time, and firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the blaze, but not before there was significant damage.

Firefighters did find several beagles dead inside the house, victims of smoke inhalation. There is no word on the cause of the fire. The case has been turned over to the RNC for investigation.