Newfoundland and Labrador reported 502 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As a result of testing capacity being exceeded at the provincial laboratory and samples being sent out of the province for testing, an additional 229 cases are being reported today arising from these results.

The breakdown of the 731 cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

Ninety-three under 20 years of age;

One hundred and eighty-seven between 20-39 years of age;

Sixty-six between 40-49 years of age;

Sixty-nine between 50-59 years of age;

Forty-five between 60-69 years of age; and

Fifty-seven 70 years of age and above.

There are 270 females and 247 males.

In the Central Health region:

Four under 20 years of age;

Eleven between 20-39 years of age;

Nine between 40-49 years of age;

Six between 50-59 years of age;

Seven between 60-69 years of age; and

Seven 70 years of age and above.

There are 30 females and 14 males.

In the Western Health region:

Five under 20 years of age;

Twenty-three between 20-39 years of age;

Thirteen between 40-49 years of age;

Twelve between 50-59 years of age;

Five between 60-69 years of age; and

Six 70 years of age and above.

There are 32 females, 30 males and two unknown sex.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Sixteen under 20 years of age;

Thirty-three between 20-39 years of age;

Fifteen between 40-49 years of age;

Twelve between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

Seven 70 years of age and above.

There are 35 females, 49 males and one unknown sex.

There are also 21 cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

Three under 20 years of age;

Ten between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

Four between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are eight females, 11 males, and two unknown sex.

There have been 498 new recoveries – 370 in the Eastern Health region, 56 in the Central Health region, 71 in the Western Health region and one in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 4,458 people have recovered.

There are seven people in hospital because of COVID-19, four in non-critical care and three in critical care.

There are currently 6,443 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 4,481

Central Health – 271

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1,250

Western Health – 337

Unknown RHA – 104

To date, 443,284 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is now in Alert Level 4. This Alert Level will be reassessed on January 17, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be found here.

Public Health has also revised isolation and testing requirements for people who have COVID-19 and their close contacts. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

Anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction. They do not need any testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals. Public health direction for positive cases can be found here.

Anyone testing positive on a rapid test should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction. They no longer need PCR testing to confirm. Public health direction for positive cases can be found here.

PCR tests are still recommended for anyone that is a close contact and does not have symptoms, and anyone that has symptoms but has not been identified as a close contact of someone that tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Proton Rahman released a number of graphs showing how the Newfoundland and Labrador is performing compared to the rest of Canada during the Omicron wave.