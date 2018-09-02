Multiple people have been sent to hospital after a serious three vehicle crash at the intersection of the Robert E. Howlett memorial highway and Ruby Line. Roads in that area remain closed and traffic is being redirected onto Doyle’s Road.

One of the vehicles burst into flames on impact. The fire was stubborn, and hard for firefighters to extinguish. Meanwhile, another vehicle ended up in a ditch. At least 6 people were taken to hospital as a result of the accident. Some are seriously injured, however those injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Still, Eastern Health has put its mass casualty protocol into effect. Police are calling it a serious accident.