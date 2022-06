The Trans-Canada Highway near Bishop’s Falls was closed Wednesday evening after a serious accident.

Black smoke could be seen for kilometres. Witnesses in the nearby town say they heard an explosion.

Police and fire crews are currently on the scene. RCMP say the TCH has been closed in both directions between Exits 21 and 22. Traffic will be diverted through Bishop’s Falls. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed and expect delays. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.