Four people are believed to have been sent to hospital following a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Peacekeepers Way.
Some of the injuries have been described as serious. Three vehicles are involved.
The collision occurred just west of the Lawrence Pond interchange after 2:30 p.m. Peacekeepers Way between Seal Cove and Lawrence Pond Road is closed to allow investigators to do their work.
Police are expected to release more details Monday.
⚠️TRAFFIC ADVISORY⚠️ Peacekeepers Way between Seal Cove and Lawrence Pond Road will be closed due to a multiple vehicle collision. #nltraffic is asked to take another route.
— Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) June 7, 2020
