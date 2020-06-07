SHARE

Four people are believed to have been sent to hospital following a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Peacekeepers Way.

Some of the injuries have been described as serious. Three vehicles are involved.

The collision occurred just west of the Lawrence Pond interchange after 2:30 p.m. Peacekeepers Way between Seal Cove and Lawrence Pond Road is closed to allow investigators to do their work.

Police are expected to release more details Monday.

-Advertisement-