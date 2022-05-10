There has been a serious accident at the intersection of Old Broad Cove Road and Portugal Cove Road.

Rescue personnel were called to a two-vehicle accident shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Initial indications from the scene are that a north bound car was attempting to make a lefthand turn across oncoming traffic when a collision occurred with a southbound motorcycle.

The driver was thrown from the bike, ending up in a ditch where he was found by rescue personnel.

The man has been taken to hospital with what have been described as serious injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Traffic in the area has been slow, but is moving again.