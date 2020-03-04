Police and emergency personnel are at the scene of a serious accident in Grand Falls-Windsor at this hour. Shortly after 6 p.m., the SUV was following behind a front-end loader when the vehicle ended up driving into the back of the heavy equipment.

The driver of the car was removed from the vehicle by the Grand Falls-Windsor Fire Department using hydraulic extraction. He was transported to the Central Regional Health Care Centre where the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police remain on the scene during the investigation. The driver of the loader was uninjured.