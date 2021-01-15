A shoplifter with a lengthy criminal record has been sentenced to more than two and a half years in jail after stealing from dozens of stores in the St. John’s area.

J ames Glasco is no stranger to the courts. He has a lengthy criminal record dating back to the early 1990s. Between May 2019 and August 2020 he was arrested 29 times and most often released to appear in court at a later date. Glasco is not your typical shoplifter. In a single incident he stole $4,000 from Walmart, another day $2,200 from Sport Chek. Other stores he stole from include Dominion, Sobeys, Pipers, Frabricville, Esso, Circle K Irving, Toys “R” Us, Needs, Outfitters, Shopper Drug Mart, Chatters Salon. Newfoundland Liquor Commission, West 49 and Colemans.

Few of the thousands of dollars in items were ever recovered. Glasco has a 20 year opioid addiction, and the judge commented that it is the person Glasco is selling the stolen items to that is enabling his addiction, and hopes police will catch that person. With credit for time served, Glasco is expected to spend the next year behind bars.