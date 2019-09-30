It will be next year before Paul Connolly is sentenced for his role in the death of Steven Miller in July of 2016.

Connolly appeared in Supreme Court in St. John’s Monday morning, where lawyers said they are still waiting to hear the outcome of an appeal filed by Connolly’s co-accused before proceeding to sentencing. That appeal is now set for November.

Connolly is one of four men who pleaded guilty in connection with the killing. He is the last to be sentenced.

Miller was found stabbed to death in a Kelligrew’s driveway after being taken from his home, which was then set on fire. Chesley Lucas and Calvin Kenny pleaded guilty and were each sentenced last year to 12 and a half years in prison, despite a joint submission from Crown and defense lawyers for a seven-and-a-half year sentence. Lucas’s lawyers have appealed the sentence and lawyers for Connolly are awaiting that decision before proceeding to sentencing.