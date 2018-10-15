Lawyers are asking to have a 46-year-old St. John’s woman sentenced to 16 months house arrest after she used company credit cards to buy an iPhone, snow blower and gas. Leah Chaulk plead guilty to defrauding her employer Backyard Contractors of $70,000. Chaulk and her husband gained notoriety after their son was injured and the couple became the poster family for the Newfoundland and Labrador Heart and Stroke foundation. From 2003 until she was caught in 2016, Chaulk stole from her Mount Pearl employer who she kept the books for, spending company money on personal expenses, hotel stays and liquor. Today, Backyard Contractors owner Michael Whelan told of the emotional, physical and financial impact of having someone you trust betray him. In his victim impact statement, he spoke of the restless nights, missed time at work while meeting with police, banks and others to build the case against Chaulk.

Lawyers in the case presented the judge with a joint submission to have Chaulk pay back the money and to be sentenced to 16 months house arrest. The Supreme Court ruled that judges must almost always accept joint submissions, but the judge wants to review the law. The judge will hand down his decision Thursday.

-Advertisement-