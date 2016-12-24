Seniors’ complex fills with smoke, forcing tenants onto street

A seniors’ complex in the east end of St. John’s filled with smoke Saturday morning, forcing several dozen tenants out onto the street on Christmas Eve.

It happened at 35 Tiffany Lane around 8:30 a.m. Temperatures were below freezing at the time.

Ambulances were brought in to provide shelter for the tenants, many of whom were wrapped in blankets.

Officials say the building filled with smoke, but there was no fire. Christmas lights on an artificial indoor plant caused the fake greenery to smoulder. Firefighters say the tenants were lucky.