The province’s seniors advocate is seeking another extension for mail-in ballot deadlines. Dr. Suzanne Brake says voting has become more complicated for seniors than ever.

Elections NL announced new phone numbers to call for help with special ballot applications: 729-0712 or 729-0789, or toll-free at 1-877-729-7987.

In as statement, Elections NL said it has received more than 50,000 applications. The agency added it has teams of staff:

processing applications (which means approving the application and printing mailing labels for voting kits)

assembling voting kits

doing call backs for electors who want to apply over the phone.

It has also engaged election staff from district offices in and around the St. John’s area to assist with the work.

