Senior hockey playoffs start early to save Gander Flyers

The rumours surround the fate of the Gander Flyers are being put to rest today, but the team is looking for a significant increase in fan support for their next game.

The team says this is a very serious and troubling time for the team because revenue has fallen short. But it was announced Wednesday that the Central-West Senior Hockey League season will come to an end and teams will enter the playoffs based on current standings.

The Flyers will advance to play the Clarenville Caribous in a best 2/3 series starting in Clarenville on February 24. They’re hoping the February 25th game on home ice will have a packed house.