A new self reporting form is available on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s website to report people or businesses not complying with orders issued in fighting against the spread of COVID-19.

‘If you wish to communicate a concern about an individual or business that may be acting in contradiction to the orders issued under the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act, please complete the following form and email it to covid19info@gov.nl.ca.’

The form can be found here: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/