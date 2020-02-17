Philip Butler said that he didn’t want to kill his brother but admits to putting him in a choke hold that the medical examiner said could of led to his death.

Philip Butler took the stand in his own defense today, saying he was acting in self-defense.

Philip Butler is charged with killing his older brother, George Butler, during an alcohol and cocaine-fueled fight in May of 2018.

Philip Butler said his brother was always trouble. Early on in life he had to be placed in foster care and had little or no contact with the family. Testimony was that George Butler was the oldest, while Philip was the baby.

Testimony today was that George Butler was jealous of the family, and especially hated the middle brother who he wanted to kill him.

There was also testimony that when George Butler used cocaine, which he did daily, he would become paranoid, distant and aggressive. He would often brag that he had an outstanding warrant in every major city in the country, and that he was involved in things in the news, including the discovery of a body in St. John’s harbor.

Philip Butler said he was scared of his brother, even going as far as to sleep with a steel pipe. In the early morning hours of May 21, 2018, Philip Butler was awakened to George Butler searching for information as to where the middle brother lived. He began calling Philip Butler by the middle brother’s name. George Butler started punching Philip Butler.

He said he knew he had to get out so he called a friend for help. He testified George Butler stabbed him with a needle, injecting something into Philip Butler.

He put George Butler in a head lock. George Butler passed out and Philip Butler fell asleep. He never discovered his brother was dead until much later.

On the stand, Philip Butler said he didn’t think a head lock would kill someone. He said he just wanted to subdue his brother and get out of there.