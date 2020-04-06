Some stores will be allowed to open for business on Good Friday to provide customers more time to shop before Easter Sunday.

During Monday’s provincial COVID-19 update, Premier Dwight Ball said stores often see a high volume of customers the day before a scheduled holiday. Allowing shops to open on Good Friday is an effort to reduce the number of people in stores at one time.

An amendment has been made to the Shops Closing Regulations to allow those select stores to open for business on Good Friday.

These stores are not required to open, but have the option to open if they wish. Retail stores that provide services essential to the life, health or personal safety of individuals or animals include grocery stores and big box stores that sell dry goods, produce and other food items.