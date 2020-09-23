Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned the country Wednesday night that a second wave of COVID-19 is underway in Canada’s biggest provinces.

“In our four biggest provinces, the second wave isn’t just starting, it’s already underway,” Trudeau said in an address on all national networks. “We’re on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring.”

Newfoundland and Labrador is still doing well, by comparison, with just one active case in the province. But Ontario and Quebec have seen big increases in case numbers in recent days.

“I know this isn’t the news that any of us wanted to hear. And we can’t change today’s numbers or even tomorrow’s – those were already decided by what we did, or didn’t do, two weeks ago. But what we can change is where we are in October, and into the winter. It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas,” said the prime minister. “Together, we have the power to get this second wave under control.”

Trudeau implored Canadians to wear masks in public, get the flu shot this fall, and download the government’s COVID Alert app that notifies users when they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.